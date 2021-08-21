Highland Private Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 9,707,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,388,394. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $182.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

