Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of HFRO stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) by 291.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,773 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.