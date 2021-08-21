Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.70 million and the lowest is $70.34 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $282.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%.

HTGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $16.70. 544,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.21. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

