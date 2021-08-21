Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

HENKY stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.67. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

