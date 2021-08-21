Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) versus Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Hempstract alerts:

This table compares Hempstract and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempstract N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy -82.72% -10.97% -3.47%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hempstract and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 74.27%. Given Talos Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Hempstract.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Talos Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hempstract has a beta of -8.71, meaning that its stock price is 971% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 3.46, meaning that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hempstract and Talos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talos Energy $587.49 million 1.25 -$465.61 million ($1.11) -8.10

Hempstract has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Hempstract on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hempstract Company Profile

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A. Parker, Stephen E. Heitzman and Timothy S. Duncan in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempstract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempstract and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.