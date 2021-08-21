HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLLGY. Citigroup cut shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

