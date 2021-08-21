Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) will post sales of $172.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $177.00 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group posted sales of $193.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full year sales of $643.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $653.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $679.36 million, with estimates ranging from $668.89 million to $698.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Helix Energy Solutions Group.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,227,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 534,424 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a P/E ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

