Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.68 Million

Analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $206.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.54 million to $208.81 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 163,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 4,864,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,353. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

