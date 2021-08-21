Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $206.68 Million

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2021

Analysts expect that Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) will announce $206.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.54 million to $208.81 million. Hecla Mining reported sales of $199.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $863.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.61 million to $915.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $958.84 million, with estimates ranging from $905.81 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $5,909,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 48,103 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $425,711.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 890,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,140. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 163,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,704,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,409,000 after buying an additional 308,777 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.52. 4,864,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,353. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.