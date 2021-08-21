Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

HTLD opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.97. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

