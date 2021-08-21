Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.93 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $456,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 29,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.