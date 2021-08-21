Head-To-Head Review: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) vs. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) and IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Akouos and IGM Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akouos 0 1 1 0 2.50 IGM Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akouos currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.66%. IGM Biosciences has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.72%. Given Akouos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akouos is more favorable than IGM Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akouos and IGM Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akouos N/A -21.39% -19.62% IGM Biosciences N/A -36.94% -34.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akouos and IGM Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akouos N/A N/A -$48.60 million ($2.77) -3.71 IGM Biosciences N/A N/A -$81.36 million ($2.65) -28.36

IGM Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akouos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Akouos has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IGM Biosciences has a beta of -1.27, indicating that its share price is 227% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.9% of Akouos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 61.9% of IGM Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akouos beats IGM Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc., a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. The company is also developing AK-CLRN1 for the auditory manifestations of Usher syndrome 3A, or USH3A; and AK-antiVEGF for vestibular schwannoma. In addition, its precision genetic medicine platform addresses hearing loss related to genes needed for supporting cell function. Akouos, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). The company is also developing IGM-8444, an IgM antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid cancers and NHL; and IGM-7354, is a bispecific IgM antibody delivering interleukin-15 cytokines to PD-L1 expressing cells for use in the treatment of patients with solid and hematologic malignancies. It has a strategic research and license agreement with AbCellera to discover and develop IgM antibodies; and license agreement with AvantGen Inc. for various antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company was formerly known as Palingen, Inc. and changed its name to IGM Biosciences, Inc. in 2010. IGM Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

