Head-To-Head Review: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) & Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.8% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cronos Group and Grove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 49.10 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -16.24 Grove N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Grove has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cronos Group and Grove, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Grove 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 41.00%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Grove.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Grove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% Grove N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cronos Group beats Grove on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Grove

Grove, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors. It also operates annual tradeshow related to the CBD industry in the United States. Grove, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

