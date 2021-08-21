Head to Head Contrast: Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) & Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Pick n Pay Stores (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Burlington Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores 4.03% 82.78% 4.74%

This table compares Pick n Pay Stores and Burlington Stores’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pick n Pay Stores N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Burlington Stores $5.76 billion 4.01 -$216.50 million ($2.57) -135.22

Pick n Pay Stores has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Burlington Stores.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pick n Pay Stores and Burlington Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pick n Pay Stores 0 0 1 0 3.00 Burlington Stores 0 2 17 0 2.89

Burlington Stores has a consensus price target of $340.22, suggesting a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Burlington Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burlington Stores is more favorable than Pick n Pay Stores.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Burlington Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burlington Stores beats Pick n Pay Stores on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands. The Rest of Africa segment is responsible for the company’s expansion into the other part of Africa. The company was founded by Raymond David Ackerman in 1967 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of March 4, 2021, the company operated 761 stores in 45 states and Puerto Rico primarily under the name Burlington Stores. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey.

