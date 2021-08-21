Head-To-Head Comparison: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) vs. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Bandwidth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.77 million 2.16 $1.14 million N/A N/A Bandwidth $343.11 million 7.56 -$43.98 million $0.22 469.64

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software 10.06% -32.78% 34.20% Bandwidth -7.99% 3.68% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and Bandwidth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Bandwidth 0 3 7 0 2.70

Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $173.80, suggesting a potential upside of 68.22%. Given Bandwidth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Volatility & Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 3.18, meaning that its stock price is 218% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc. provides modernize data backup and archival operations across sites and public clouds, delivering increased data security and providing fast recovery from a ransomware attack while driving down costs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East, Africa and Other. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

