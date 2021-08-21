HC Wainwright Increases Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Price Target to $4.00

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its target price raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 153.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Copper and Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSEAMERICAN WRN opened at $1.58 on Thursday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.91 million, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.20.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

