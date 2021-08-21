HashCoin (HSC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $511,286.90 and $41,572.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.00815533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00048310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105294 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.