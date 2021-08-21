Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “
Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.
About Harvard Bioscience
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
