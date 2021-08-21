Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.91. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $324.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBIO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 423,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 145,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 89,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.