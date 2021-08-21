Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 978 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in DISH Network by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in DISH Network by 798.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

DISH stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

