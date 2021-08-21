Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 652 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.24.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

