Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.15.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,096. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

