Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after purchasing an additional 221,233 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,969,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $65.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

