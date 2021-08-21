Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 164,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in Incyte by 156.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.75. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

