Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after buying an additional 556,693 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after buying an additional 109,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $44.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus downgraded United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

