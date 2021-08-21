Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,632,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,492 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,528 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

