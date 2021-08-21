Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will report sales of $118.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.90 million and the lowest is $117.20 million. Harmonic reported sales of $94.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $484.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $486.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $550.48 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $565.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,182. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.02, a PEG ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harmonic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Harmonic by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 101,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

