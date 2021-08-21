Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.980-$1.980 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 281,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

