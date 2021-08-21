Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hanger in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04. Hanger has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,479,000 after buying an additional 282,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after buying an additional 242,969 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 197,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 193,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

