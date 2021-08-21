Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

HBI opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

