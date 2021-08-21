HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Tops $0.54

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $36,565.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

HaloDAO Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

