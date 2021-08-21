HaloDAO (RNBW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $70,540.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. HaloDAO has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $70,540.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00056474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00136057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.08 or 0.00147053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,846.04 or 0.99656767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.29 or 0.00922764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.81 or 0.06620142 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

