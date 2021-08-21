Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Halma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLMAF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Halma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90. Halma has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halma (HLMAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.