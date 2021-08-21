Halliburton (HAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 1st

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.51.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.