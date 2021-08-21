Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Short Interest Update

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the July 15th total of 5,230,000 shares. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOFV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 303.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,672 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $11,083,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $3,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,633,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 861,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 139.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 932,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after buying an additional 543,126 shares during the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ:HOFV opened at $2.55 on Friday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2,465.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.65%.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.