GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 150 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.30. 1,242,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,569. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.28. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

