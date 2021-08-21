GYL Financial Synergies LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $1,302,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $94,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $376,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $647.34. 1,434,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,448. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $652.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $605.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.