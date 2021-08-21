GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $841,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,530,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,051. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

