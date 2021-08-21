GYL Financial Synergies LLC Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC reduced its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 98.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $76,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celsius by 72.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 356,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 149,470 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $14,926,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 683,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,421. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 471.36 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.55.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.84%. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CELH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their target price on Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.33.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

