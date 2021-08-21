GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 640 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,954,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.62 on Friday, reaching $108.64. 2,793,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.57. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

