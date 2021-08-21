GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.94 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 21st. GXChain has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and $7.94 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001171 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,501,932 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

