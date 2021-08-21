GWM Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKG opened at $148.30 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $95.55 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

