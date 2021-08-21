GWM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,865,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 169,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 55,199 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,520 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $918,000.

XSLV stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.04. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.