GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

