GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 24,133 Shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,133 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth $114,000. Enstar Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 624,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 57.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 150,581 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at about $11,025,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $614,841.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,158 shares of company stock worth $3,133,917.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

