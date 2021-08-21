Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 147.20 ($1.92). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.87), with a volume of 1,220,516 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.69. The company has a market capitalization of £304.40 million and a PE ratio of -8.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

