Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $156,000 Stock Holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,701,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,746,000 after buying an additional 1,914,518 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,901,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after buying an additional 1,016,177 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 535,863 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 807,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 534,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.86.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

