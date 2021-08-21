Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

First Solar stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.54. 741,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.96.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

