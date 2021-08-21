Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 20,560 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,560 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $55,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.57. 671,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,508. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.14 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.30.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

