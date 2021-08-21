Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,461 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,661 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $37,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.19.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.77. 7,068,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,473,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

