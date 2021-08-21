Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 5,370 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 9,053,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,760,332. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

