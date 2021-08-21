Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Entegris were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 66.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entegris stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.58. The stock had a trading volume of 550,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,703. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $126.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

In related news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,816 shares of company stock worth $7,839,865. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

